Home / India News / Supreme Court dismisses Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea
india news

Supreme Court dismisses Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea

Navlakha, who is among 15 prominent activists, academics, and lawyers arrested in the case, had sought default bail claiming that the NIA probing the case against him had failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated 90-day period
By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Gautam Navlakha. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the case related to the violence that erupted in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon village in January 2018 during the bicentennial celebrations of a British-era war commemorated by Dalits.

Navlakha, who is among 15 prominent activists, academics, and lawyers arrested in the case, had sought default bail claiming that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the case against him had failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated 90-day period.

In his plea, Navlakha urged the court to include the 34 days he spent under house arrest in 2018 to the 90-day period. He moved the top court after the Bombay high court rejected his bail on February 8.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph read out the operative portion of their judgment dismissing Navlakha’s appeal. It found no ground to entertain his request of including the duration of house arrest to the 90-day period for his default bail.

Also Read | Stan Swamy part of organisation that wanted to create unrest: NIA court

Navlakha has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged links with Maoist insurgents.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for the NIA in the case, submitted no order of a magistrate was obtained in the case of Navlakha’s house arrest and hence it cannot be treated as legal custody.

Navlakha was first arrested in connection with this case in August 2018 when the Maharashtra police were probing the case. Navlakha surrendered to the NIA in April last year when the federal agency took over the probe into the case in 2020.

Navlakha’s lawyer, Kapil Sibal, argued the 34-day period was crucial for the determination of default bail as any kind of detention of an accused must be reckoned with the offence. He added here the offence for which the accused was under house arrest and later in judicial custody was the same. Sibal said Navlakha was under 11-day police custody from April 14, 2020, to April 25, 2020, and 46-day judicial custody (April 25, 2020, to June 10, 2020).

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the case related to the violence that erupted in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon village in January 2018 during the bicentennial celebrations of a British-era war commemorated by Dalits.

Navlakha, who is among 15 prominent activists, academics, and lawyers arrested in the case, had sought default bail claiming that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the case against him had failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated 90-day period.

In his plea, Navlakha urged the court to include the 34 days he spent under house arrest in 2018 to the 90-day period. He moved the top court after the Bombay high court rejected his bail on February 8.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph read out the operative portion of their judgment dismissing Navlakha’s appeal. It found no ground to entertain his request of including the duration of house arrest to the 90-day period for his default bail.

Also Read | Stan Swamy part of organisation that wanted to create unrest: NIA court

Navlakha has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged links with Maoist insurgents.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for the NIA in the case, submitted no order of a magistrate was obtained in the case of Navlakha’s house arrest and hence it cannot be treated as legal custody.

Navlakha was first arrested in connection with this case in August 2018 when the Maharashtra police were probing the case. Navlakha surrendered to the NIA in April last year when the federal agency took over the probe into the case in 2020.

Navlakha’s lawyer, Kapil Sibal, argued the 34-day period was crucial for the determination of default bail as any kind of detention of an accused must be reckoned with the offence. He added here the offence for which the accused was under house arrest and later in judicial custody was the same. Sibal said Navlakha was under 11-day police custody from April 14, 2020, to April 25, 2020, and 46-day judicial custody (April 25, 2020, to June 10, 2020).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up

Boy donates savings to buy cycle to Covid relief fund, Tamil Nadu CM gives gift

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP