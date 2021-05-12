Supreme Court dismisses Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the case related to the violence that erupted in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon village in January 2018 during the bicentennial celebrations of a British-era war commemorated by Dalits.

Navlakha, who is among 15 prominent activists, academics, and lawyers arrested in the case, had sought default bail claiming that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the case against him had failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated 90-day period.

In his plea, Navlakha urged the court to include the 34 days he spent under house arrest in 2018 to the 90-day period. He moved the top court after the Bombay high court rejected his bail on February 8.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph read out the operative portion of their judgment dismissing Navlakha’s appeal. It found no ground to entertain his request of including the duration of house arrest to the 90-day period for his default bail.

Also Read | Stan Swamy part of organisation that wanted to create unrest: NIA court

Navlakha has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged links with Maoist insurgents.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for the NIA in the case, submitted no order of a magistrate was obtained in the case of Navlakha’s house arrest and hence it cannot be treated as legal custody.

Navlakha was first arrested in connection with this case in August 2018 when the Maharashtra police were probing the case. Navlakha surrendered to the NIA in April last year when the federal agency took over the probe into the case in 2020.

Navlakha’s lawyer, Kapil Sibal, argued the 34-day period was crucial for the determination of default bail as any kind of detention of an accused must be reckoned with the offence. He added here the offence for which the accused was under house arrest and later in judicial custody was the same. Sibal said Navlakha was under 11-day police custody from April 14, 2020, to April 25, 2020, and 46-day judicial custody (April 25, 2020, to June 10, 2020).