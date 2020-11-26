e-paper
Supreme Court dismisses Skoda Volkswagen's plea to quash FIR for alleged use of cheat device in car

Supreme Court dismisses Skoda Volkswagen’s plea to quash FIR for alleged use of cheat device in car

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
The logo of Skoda cars is seen beside main building of Volkswagen brand at the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg.(Reuters File Photo )
         

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea by German car maker Skoda Auto Volkswagen India challenging an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh by a customer over the alleged use of “cheat device” in its diesel car.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian pronounced the verdict and dismissed the plea by the automobile maker.

On November 4, the top court had reserved the verdict on the plea saying as to why should not the investigation go on in the case.

During the hearing the automobile maker argued that in December, 2015 the complaint was made in the National Green Tribunal and in March, 2019 a penalty was imposed on it which was stayed by the apex court.

The FIR was also lodged in UP and the company moved the high court seeking its quashing, it said.

The apex court passed the order on the appeal filed by Skoda against the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash the FIR and dismissing its plea.

