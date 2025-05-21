Puja Khedkar granted anticipatory bail, SC asks 'has she committed murder?'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar, accused of forging documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 civil services examination. Puja Khedkar is accused of forging documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 civil services examination.(File Image)

An apex court bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma also directed Khedkar to cooperate in the probe into the cheating case, news agency PTI reported.

However, the counsel for the Delhi Police sternly opposed the anticipatory bail to Khedkar, citing non-cooperation from her in the investigation and stating that allegations against her were serious.

The top court asked as to what kind of a grave crime Khedkar has committed. "She is not a drug lord or a terrorist. She has not committed 302 (murder). She is not a NDPS offender. You should have a system or a software. You complete the investigation. She has lost everything and will not get a job anywhere," the bench observed orally.

Noting the facts and circumstances of the case, the Supreme Court said that this is a fit case where the Delhi High Court "ought to have granted bail to the petitioner".

Last month, the court had asked Khedkar to appear before the Delhi police for questioning on May 2. It had clear stated that while she will not be arrested, "drastic" measures will be taken if she refuses to cooperate with the investigation.

Khedkar, who is accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services exam, was told by the top court in March this year that she cannot avail separate attempts to clear the test as an "able candidate" and a "disabled" candidate.

Last year, following the allegations of irregularities against her, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled the provisional candidature of Khedkar. She was also permanently debarred from appearing for any exam conducted by the body.

Notably, Puja Khedkar has refuted all the allegations levelled against her.