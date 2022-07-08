Temporary relief for journalist Mohd Zubair from Supreme Court in UP case

As Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s petition - challenging the Allahabad High Court’s refusal to quash a first information report (FIR) against him in Uttar Pradesh - came up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday, he was accused of "suppressing information" on the case by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Zubair is "guilty of purposefully suppressing the information about his bail being rejected on Thursday and the UP Police being handed over his custody in connection with the FIR related to his tweet calling Hindu priests hate mongers," the Solicitor General told the Supreme Court. Mehta said that his petition sought release on bail. "This would have amounted to setting aside a speaking order passed by a jurisdictional court. This is something very serious," he added.

Presenting arguments on the journalist's behalf, his lawyer Colin Gonsalves told the top court: "Zubair only said till hate mongers like this are there, who else do we need. All the others are released on bail but I, a secular tweeter, was arrested. When I call them hatemongers I am not wrong."

"We seek quashing of proceedings, and questions of police or judicial custody are irrelevant now. There's no case made out and the proceedings need to be quashed," he added.

This is the second case that has come up against Zubair after he was arrested by the Delhi Police last week.

