SC agrees to hear Zubair’s plea against UP FIR as lawyer cites death threat

The Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Zubair on June 27 over a 2018 tweet for allegedly hurting religious sentiments
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. (ANI)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 01:06 PM IST
ByAbraham Thomas

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair’s petition challenging the Allahabad high court’s refusal to quash a First Information Report (FIR) against him in Uttar Pradesh after his lawyer cited the extreme urgency of the matter as his client faces a death threat.

A bench of justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari gave the go-ahead for listing the matter related to Zubair’s tweet calling Hindu priests including Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, who faces multiple hate speech cases, a hatemonger subject to the Chief Justice of India (CJI)’s clearance.

The Delhi Police arrested Zubair on June 27 over a 2018 tweet for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He was later taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, where the case related to his tweet about Saraswati has been lodged.

Colin Gonsalves, the lawyer, said there is serious concern about Zubair’s safety. “...anticipatory bail has been rejected as premature. There are death threats. People on the other side are very anxious. They would kill him. This matter has to be heard urgently as we are worried about his safety,” Gonsalves said.

The Allahabad high court on June 10 refused to quash the FIR against Zubair. Gonsalves said a look at the FIR will show his client has committed no crime.

The high court said that the matter is at a “premature stage” and noted prima facie that there appears to be sufficient ground for carrying out an investigation.

Thursday, July 07, 2022
