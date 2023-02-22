Supreme Court issues notice to Shinde, EC on Uddhav plea in battle over Shiv Sena name, symbol

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the Election Commission over Uddhav Thackeray's petition challenging the poll panel decision to recognise Shinde faction as the Shiv Sena and allocate the ‘bow and arrow' symbol to it.The top court also refused to restrain the Shinde-faction from taking over properties and finances of Shiv Sena.“This will amount to staying the EC order and we can't do that since they have succeeded there”, chief justice DY Chandrachud said. During the hearing, the Eknath Shinde faction had questioned the maintainability of Uddhav Thackeray camp's petition, arguing the former Maharashtra chief minister should first go to the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission order.

The Supreme Court. (ANI)

On Monday, Thackeray had moved the top court challenging the poll panel's order as the Shinde camp took over the Sena office in the Maharashtra Assembly. Later, the Lok Sabha secretariat informed that the Sena parliamentary party office in Delhi was allotted to the Shinde faction.

The former chief minister had told the Supreme Court that the EC failed to act as a neutral arbiter in the war between the two factions. Addressing a presser, Thackeray claimed everything had been stolen from him. He added that the name and symbol of the party had been stolen but the name Thackeray cannot be stolen.

Last Friday, the poll panel had allotted the name Shiv Sena and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Shinde, who along with 39 other MLAs had walked out and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government. Shinde's rebel had marked the end of Maha Vikas Aghadi government which comprised Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

