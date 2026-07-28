'Take to task whoever committed excesses': Supreme Court's stern message on security crackdown during CJP protest

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday has delivered a stern message on the security crackdown on student protests during the July 20 march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party. During the hearing, the top court stated that whoever committed excesses or took the law into their own hands should be brought to task.

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also called for an independent probe into the police brutality.

“There has to be completely independent probe. Whoever has committed excess, law will take its course. Probe is meaningless if no responsibility is fixed,” The CJI was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

This is a developing story…