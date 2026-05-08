...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Supreme Court notice to govt on Gujarat AAP’s blocked social media accounts

The petition asked the court to call for records to ascertain the reason for the suspension of the social media handles on April 25,

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:28 pm IST
By Abraham Thomas, New delhi
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and the Gujarat government to a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against government orders last month suspending Instagram and Facebook handles of its Gujarat unit a day before local body polls.

FILE PHOTO: A bench of justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the state and central governments and sent the case to be attached to a related matter pending before a bench led by CJI Surya Kant (REUTERS)

The petition asked the court to call for records to ascertain the reason for the suspension of the social media handles on April 25, and asked the top court to lay down guidelines and procedural safeguards to govern the exercise of powers to block or suspend official social media accounts of registered political parties.

The plea filed by advocate Siddhant Sharma said this was essential to ensure protection of the fundamental right to speech under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, which limits this right on specified grounds under Article 19(2).

A bench of justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the state and central governments and sent the case to be attached to a related matter pending before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

When the bench asked him if this issue was already pending before the top court, Farasat said that though not “identical”, there was a petition by the Software Freedom Law Centre where overlapping issues raised in his plea were pending.

He urged the bench to consider listing the matter urgently and sought interim relief.

“Today, my portal is gone. I need something in the interregnum,” Farasat said.

The AAP also asked the court to declare the suspension of its accounts, which had 800,000 followers, as unconstitutional and insisted that any such action should be taken only after prior notice, requiring the government to give reasons in writing and in strict conformity with the grounds prescribed under Article 19(2) of the Constitution along with Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000.

 
article 19(1)(a) information technology act supreme court aam aadmi party
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Supreme Court notice to govt on Gujarat AAP’s blocked social media accounts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.