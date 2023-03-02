Home / India News / Supreme Court orders probe into Adani-Hindenburg report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 02, 2023 11:03 AM IST

Adani-Hindenburg: Adani row: SC orders probe, forms panel to be headed by its retired judge AM Sapre; seeks SEBI's status report

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a probe into the Adani-Hindenburg episode and set up an experts committee to be headed by its retired judge AM Sapre. It also sought a status report from SEBI on its ongoing investigation into the matter within two months. Other members of the panel include OP Bhat, JP Devdhar, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilakeni and advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The Supreme Court committee will examine causal factors leading to the episode, suggest measures to strengthen investors' awareness and investigate whether there was a regulatory failure. The panel will also suggest measures to strengthen the statutory and regulatory framework and secure compliance within the existing framework for the protection of investors.

