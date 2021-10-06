Supreme Court orders probe into collusion of Tihar jail officials with Unitech's Ex-promoters Chandras

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a full-fledged probe into allegations that the Tihar Jail officials colluded with Unitech's imprisoned ex-promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra and ran a “secret underground office” inside the prison. The allegations are based on a report filed by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in a sealed cover, reported PTI.

The court also directed suspension of officials at Tihar for colluding with the Chandra brothers and conducting business from prison.

The bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice M R Shah further directed that criminal cases be registered against Tihar Jail officials and other unknown persons under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code against those involved in collusion.

The court further said that a copy of Asthana's report be shared with the home ministry for it to comply with his suggestions on enhancing prison management.

Besides, the court also took on record reports filed in sealed cover by Enforcement Directorate (ED), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and Delhi Police, and listed the matter for further hearing on October 21.

This development comes weeks after the court directed that the Chandra brothers be transferred from Tihar jail to separate prisons in Mumbai after the ED had said that they were conducting business from the premises in connivance with the staff.

The court's directions had come after two status reports submitted by the ED raised some “serious and disturbing” issues for consideration.

Following the ED reports, the court had directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to personally hold an inquiry on the matter and submit the report within four weeks.

The ED in its report had made a startling revelation that it had unearthed a “secret underground office” which was being operated by erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay and Ajay when on parole or bail.

Both Sanjay and Ajay who are in jail since August 2017 are accused of allegedly siphoning home buyers' money.