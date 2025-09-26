Supreme Court permits manufacturing of green firecrackers in Delhi NCR, bars sale

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed certified manufacturers to produce green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR but barred their sale in the region. People light fire crackers during Diwali, the festival of lights (AP file)

The court added that only those authorised by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) will be permitted.

The court also directed the Centre to work with stakeholders and present a solution on the ban on sale and storage of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR by October 8.

Earlier this month, while addressing the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court questioned why restrictions were applied selectively, remarking that if clean air was a right for the “elite” citizens of the national capital, it should equally apply across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing petitions on regulating firecrackers in the NCR on September 12.

“If cities in NCR are entitled for clean air, why not people of other cities?...Whatever policy has to be there, it has to be on a pan-India basis. We cannot have a policy just for Delhi because they are elite citizens of the country.

“I was in Amritsar last winter and the pollution there was worse than in Delhi. If firecrackers are to be banned, they should be banned throughout the country,” the CJI observed.

The prohibition on bursting, selling and manufacturing firecrackers in Delhi-NCR has been in place since December 2024 under court orders.

In April, the court also stated that a year-round ban was essential, given the “horrible” air quality in the region. Following the court’s intervention, the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan also imposed similar restrictions in their NCR districts for a year..