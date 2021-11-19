Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat government over Covid-19
india news

Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat government over Covid-19

The court was considering an application filed by a Gujarat-based lawyer Amit Panchal against an October 29 notification by the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare department requiring beneficiaries to move a representation before a committee that will issue documents certifying Covid-19 deaths.
Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat government over Covid-19 (Amal KS/HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 04:20 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Gujarat government for being “insensitive to the suffering” of families of the those who died from Covid-19, making them run around for the compensation of 50,000.

The court was considering an application filed by a Gujarat-based lawyer Amit Panchal against an October 29 notification by the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare department requiring beneficiaries to move a representation before a committee that will issue documents certifying Covid-19 deaths.

The bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said, “After going through the October 29 order constituting the ‘Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee,it appears an attempt is being made to overreach our order.” The bench was referring to its October 4 judgment.

“Government should not be so insensitive to understand the suffering of persons who have already suffered a lot,” the bench added. Over 10,000 people have died of Covid-19

in the state till date. Solicitor General

Tushar Mehta, appearing for the

RELATED STORIES

state government assured that cor-

rective steps will be taken by the next

date. The bench posted the matter

for next hearing on November 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat supreme court coronavirus
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP