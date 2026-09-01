Supreme Court quashes all FIRs across the country against NEET paper leak protesters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs registered across the country against students who participated in protests over the NEET examination controversy.

People sit at the protest site at Jantar Mantar supporting the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. (ANI File Photo)

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The order comes after the government had approached the top court seeking the quashing of cases registered against protesters in Delhi and assured that students would not be targeted or harassed in connection with the agitation.

The government had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of 13 FIRs registered in Delhi in connection with the NEET paper leak protests. It had also sought permission to register a fresh FIR against 2,873 people who were present at the protest site to investigate their alleged role in violence during the agitation.

Deep Dive What did the Supreme Court's decision entail regarding FIRs against NEET protesters? The Supreme Court quashed all FIRs against students who protested the NEET examination controversy, invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. Why did the government seek to quash FIRs related to NEET protests? The government aimed to ensure that protesting students would not face harassment or targeting in connection with their agitation, fulfilling one of the key demands from the protesters. How will the new FIR proposed by the Delhi Police differ from the quashed ones? The Delhi Police plans to file a single fresh FIR against 2,873 individuals identified with serious criminal antecedents, focusing solely on their roles in violence or property damage during the protests.

The Supreme Court's intervention came after the issue of FIRs became one of the key outstanding demands of the protesters.