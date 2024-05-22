 Supreme Court refuses to entertain Hemant Soren's interim bail plea against ED arrest, pulls up ex-Jharkhand CM | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Hemant Soren's interim bail plea against ED arrest, pulls up ex-Jharkhand CM

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 01:02 PM IST

The court pulled up Hemant Soren for suppressing from it the fact that he filed a ail plea before a trial court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 22, refused to entertain former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate's arrest in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam in the state and seeking interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)

A vacation bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma also pulled up Hemant Soren for suppressing from it the fact that he filed a bail plea before a trial court, saying his conduct isn't free from blemish.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, withdrew the application after the court warned it would otherwise dismiss the plea. The development means the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader won't be able to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“Your conduct tells a lot. We expected your client to come up with candour but you suppressed material facts,” the court told Hemant Soren's lawyer.

On Tuesday, Hemant Soren faced scrutiny from the Supreme Court, which asked how he could contest the validity of his arrest by the ED after a Jharkhand trial court has already acknowledged the existence of prima facie evidence of money laundering against him.

The court underscored the distinctions that set Hemant Soren’s case apart from that of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was previously granted interim bail in a money laundering case so that he could campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

When Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail on May 10, he had not sought regular bail from a trial court, nor had there been any judicial order of cognisance against him in the Delhi excise policy case, pointed out a vacation bench. In contrast, a Jharkhand trial court has taken cognisance of the offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), relying on prima facie incriminating materials against Hemant Soren, and his bail plea was rejected, it observed.

As it heard Hemant Soren’s plea challenging his arrest by ED in January and seeking interim bail due to the general elections, the top court’s bench posed probing questions to Soren’s legal team, led by senior counsel Kapil Sibal, regarding the validity of his challenge against the ED arrest in connection with an alleged land scam despite a judicial order taking cognisance of offences under PMLA.

The bench highlighted that the April 4 order of a Jharkhand court taking cognisance is based on its prima facie satisfaction on the existence of incriminating material linked to Soren. “Once the cognisance has been taken, one judicial forum has applied its mind and reached a conclusion that prima facie there are materials justifying your arrest. In such a scenario, will another court look into the same materials? There is a judicial decision, and you need to satisfy us that after such an order, this court can still look into materials,” the bench told Sibal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Supreme Court refuses to entertain Hemant Soren's interim bail plea against ED arrest, pulls up ex-Jharkhand CM

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On