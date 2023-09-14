News / India News / Supreme Court reprimands lawyer for sending ‘unprepared’ junior to court in his place; ‘can’t take us for granted'

Supreme Court reprimands lawyer for sending ‘unprepared’ junior to court in his place; ‘can’t take us for granted'

PTI |
Sep 14, 2023 11:04 PM IST

Advocate on record is a lawyer who is authorised to represent clients and file cases in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Thursday slapped 2,000 as costs on an advocate on record for sending an "unprepared" junior to court in his place for seeking adjournment.

The Supreme Court(HT Photo)
The Supreme Court(HT Photo)

Advocate on record is a lawyer who is authorised to represent clients and file cases in the Supreme Court.

As a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took up the matter which which was listed for hearing, a junior lawyer appeared before it and requested it to defer the matter as the main advocate was not available.

"You can't take us for granted like this. There are infrastructural costs involved in functioning of the court. Start arguing," the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra, said.

The junior lawyer told the bench he was unaware about the case and had no instructions to argue the matter.

Taking exception, the bench said," We are under instructions to hear the case from the Constitution. Please call the advocate on record. Ask him to appear before us."

Later, the advocate on record appeared through video conferencing and apologised to the top court.

The bench asked him why did he send a junior to the court without any paper and knowledge of the case.

The bench then recorded in its order," A junior was sent unprepared without any papers. When we declined to grant an adjournment, the advocate on record appeared. Matters cannot be conducted in this manner. This is doing disservice both to court and to the junior who is made to appear without any papers.

"Advocate on Record shall deposit costs of 2,000 to the Supreme Court Bar Association and produce receipt of the same."

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out