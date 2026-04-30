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Supreme Court reserves order on Cong leader Pawan Khera’s anticipatory bail plea

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Congress leader Pawan Khera, argued that the case did not justify arrest

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 02:42 pm IST
By Ayesha Arvind
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The Assam government told the Supreme Court on Thursday that Congress leader Pawan Khera used forged documents to claim that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife held multiple passports. Even as the court reserved its judgment on Khera’s anticipatory bail plea, the state said Khera must face custodial interrogation to explain whether he forged the documents or received them from others, and whether any “foreign hand” was involved in an attempt to disrupt the state’s assembly polls.

Congress leader Pawan Khera. (PTI)

Appearing for Assam, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told a bench of justices J K Maheshwari and Atul Chandurkar that Khera claimed at a press conference that Sarma’s wife held passports of three countries, displaying their images. Mehta said the investigation so far showed those images were forged. He added that Khera had shown fake documents relating to a company registered in the US.

Mehta told the court that the state police thus needed custodial interrogation to trace the source of the documents. He said they must determine, who created the forgeries, how they altered photographs, names, and QR codes, and whether any actors outside India played a role.

“This is not a mere case of defamation, but it involves a most serious offence with wider national implications. He [Khera] will have to explain who forged the documents for him and if a foreign hand was involved to disturb our local elections,” Mehta submitted, opposing Khera’s petition challenging the April 24 Gauhati high court order denying him anticipatory bail in a case filed on a complaint of Sarma’s wife.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

pawan khera supreme court himanta biswa sarma
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