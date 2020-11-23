SC seeks status report from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam over Covid-19 situation

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:38 IST

Taking note of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the state governments to file status reports on the current situation in the respective states. Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam have been asked to file affidavits on the steps taken so far by them. All states must prepare for coming months, the apex court said, expressing concerns as several states have reported a resurgence of Covid-19 wave in November.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, “The situation is likely to grow grim in the coming months. We are of the opinion that all states must be prepared for the coming months.”

The bench was hearing a suo moto petition of the management of medical care given to Covid-19 patients and the manner of treating bodies with dignity after certain news reports showed bodies lying unattended in the hospital.

The Court has asked all states, especially Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam to file a status report on the current position of Covid-19 cases, facilities provided in hospitals and preparedness to deal with spike of cases in coming months.

The responses have to be filed before the next date of hearing fixed for Friday.