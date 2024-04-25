Supreme Court to begin sending WhatsApp updates on cases: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud announced on Thursday that the Supreme Court will begin disseminating information regarding cause lists, case filings and case listings to advocates via WhatsApp messages. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (ANI/File)

A cause list outlines the cases scheduled for hearing by a court on a particular day.

“In the 75th year of its existence, the Supreme Court of India launched a small initiative. It has the potential to have a big-bang impact. Whatsapp messenger has been a ubiquitous service in our daily lives and has taken the role of a powerful communication tool. To strengthen the right to access to Justice and enhance transparency in the judicial system, the Supreme Court announces integration of Whatsapp messaging services with its IT services,” CJI Chandrachud said, as quoted by LiveLaw.

Before a nine-judge bench, headed by Justice Chandrachud, commenced the hearing on a complex legal question arising from petitions, the CJI made the announcement.

He mentioned that now advocates will receive automated messages regarding case filings. Additionally, members of the bar will also receive cause lists on their mobile phones as soon as they are published.

“This facility and service will bring in a significant change in our daily work habits. It will go a long way in saving paper and our planet Earth,” Justice Chandrachud added, as per LiveLaw.

Speaking about the move, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “This is another revolutionary step.”

Justice Chandrachud also provided the official WhatsApp number of the Supreme Court and clarified that it will not be accepting any messages or calls.

Under the guidance of CJI Chandrachud, the Supreme Court has been actively pursuing the digitisation of judicial operations.

The CJI noted that the government has allocated ₹7,000 crore for the e-court project.

Mehta echoed the government's commitment to digitising the judiciary to improve accessibility for litigants and lawyers.