SC stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction, paves way for revival of his MP status

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case, paving the way for the revival of his membership of Parliament, saying the trial court in Gujarat gave no reason in giving him the maximum punishment of two years. The stay will also allow him to contest the national elections due next year.

“Disqualification affects not only Gandhi but also the electorates of his constituency,” the court said while asking him to be more careful.

Gandhi approached the court last month, challenging the Gujarat high court order that refused to put on hold his conviction and the two-year jail term.

The high court said the Congress leader “breached modesty” and that his offence involved “moral turpitude”.

Gandhi urged the top court to immediately stay his conviction to enable him to regain his Member of Parliament status, arguing the conviction order would lead to throttling of free speech, free expression, free thought, and free statement.

“It would contribute to the systematic, repetitive emasculation of democratic institutions and the consequent strangulation of democracy which would be gravely detrimental to the political climate and future of India,” he said.

