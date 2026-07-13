Supreme Court stays Madras HC's cow slaughter ban order in win for Vijay's Tamil Nadu government

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madras High Court order that imposed a state-wide ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in Tamil Nadu after chief minister Vijay's TVK government approached the top court.

Vijay's TVK government had approached the top court. (@TVKVijayHQ-Offl/YT)

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The bench said the final paragraph of the high court's order, which directed the state-wide ban, appeared to require "correction."

The Tamil Nadu government argued that while the high court had correctly stated that animal slaughter could take place only at designated slaughterhouses, it had also directed that no cow or calf should be slaughtered on Bakrid or any other day. According to the state, these directions were contradictory.

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