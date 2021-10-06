Supreme Court take suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur violence, CJI to hear case tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and the case will be heard by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday. The Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight were killed four farmers were mowed down allegedly by the car of Union home minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra and four were killed in the violence and arson that followed is in national limelight now with all political parties heading to Lakhimpur.

In the FIR, the minister's son has been named as the FIR says that Asish Mishra was driving the car and then after the car overturned, he got out from the car and opened fire and then went into hiding. Farmers' organisations, opposition leaders are seeing the removal of Ajay Mishra Teni, the junior home minister, who on Wednesday came to Delhi to meet Union home minister Amit Shah.

Reports said that Ajay Mishra briefed Amit Shah that his son Ashish was not there in the car, a claim that he has been reiterating. The minister claimed that the car lost balance after it was attacked by stone pelters and as it flipped some protesters came under the car. He alleged that his driver was lynched and the car was set on fire. His son was not involved in this at all.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka reach Lakhimpur Kheri, meet family members | 10 points

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal on Wednesday tweeted on how the top court used to act at a time when there were no social media and implied that it is not doing the same when a video of a car crushing the protesting farmers is available on social media.

"Supreme Court. There was a time when there was no YouTube, no social media, the Supreme Court acted suo motu on the basis of news in the print media. It heard the voice of the voiceless. Today when our citizens are run over and killed. The Supreme Court is requested to act," Kapil Sibal tweeted.

The incident took place on Sunday but no arrest has been made so far. On Wednesday, an AAP delegation met the families of the victims while the Congress delegation reached the district at night. "There used to be democracy here, but there is a dictatorship in India now. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said as he was stopped from going to Lakhimpur twice. Priyanka Gandhi who was detained on Monday was also released on Wednesday and she accompanied the Congress delegation.