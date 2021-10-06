Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka leave for Lakhimpur, Sachin Pilot stopped at Moradabad | 10 points

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have left Sitapur and are on the way to Lakhimpur Kheri after two days of dramatic developments. Sachin Pilot, who was also on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri, was stopped at Moradabad and was made to go somewhere else, reports said.

Here are the top 10 developments on Wednesday:

1. Priyanka Gandhi was detained on Monday morning from her way to Lakhimpur Kheri and was kept at a guest house in Sitapur. Internet was suspended for 12 hours in Sitapur on Wednesday.

2. Rahul Gandhi started out for Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday and initially was denied permission to go there.

3. Later, Rahul Gandhi and a delegation of the Congress were allowed to travel to Lucknow.

4. As Rahul Gandhi reached Lucknow, UP Police asked him to travel in a police car to Sitapur where his sister Priyanka Gandhi was kept. Rahul Gandhi said he will travel only in his car. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattishgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel are accompanying Rahul Gandhi, apart from Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

5. At the airport, Punjab and Chhattisgarh chief ministers announced ₹50 lakh ex gratia each for the next of kin of the deceased.

6. As Rahul Gandhi was finally allowed to travel in his own car, he travelled to Sitapur and met Priyanka Gandhi at the guest house.

7. Both of them were finally allowed to travel to Lakhimpur Kheri, which is around 46 km from Sitapur and will take somewhere around 1 hour for the Congress leaders to cover. The detention order on Priyanka Gandhi was quashed after two days.

8. The Congress leaders will meet the family members of the victims who were mowed down allegedly by the car of Union home minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.

9. An AAP delegation went to Lakhimpur Kheri and met the family of a deceased farmer. AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to the family members over the phone. "We are saddened by the incident. The incident shows the state of lawlessness in UP. We are with you and will help you in fighting the case against the accused persons," Kejriwal said.

10. Amid opposition demand for Ajay Mishra's resignation, the minister met Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in Delhi. It is believed that he briefed the home minister that his son was not involved in the case.