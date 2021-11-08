Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supreme Court to hear hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence case today
The court is hearing the case suo motu after two lawyers wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident which had occurred on October 3.
The top court had last heard the case on October 26.
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 06:14 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday is scheduled to hear the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case (in Uttar Pradesh) in which eight people were killed, including four farmers. A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will be hearing the matter.

The top court had last heard the case on October 26. During the hearing, it had directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government to provide protection to the witnesses of the incident. It also questioned the state government as to why there are very few witnesses in the case when hundreds of farmers were present at the rally. In response, the state government's counsel had told the apex court that out of 68 witnesses, the statements of 30 have been recorded under section 164 of the CrPC and some more testimonies will be recorded.

The bench had also sought a separate status report from the UP government on the death of four people and a journalist after a vehicle ran over them.

The court is hearing the case suo motu after two lawyers wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident which had occurred on October 3.

The farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three farm legislation were on their way back on October 3 when an SUV ran over them, resulting in the death of eight people. The incident sparked a huge uproar against the UP government as it involved the son of BJP leader and Union minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish. Farmers allege that Ashish was sitting in the vehicle that mowed over the farmers. However, the minister has denied any involvement in the case, though his son has been arrested.

The police have so far arrested 12 other people in connection with the case.

Since last November, various farmers' unions are protesting against the three farm laws - the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

In view of the protests, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of these laws in January this year.

