Home / India News / Supreme Court to hear petition against Sudarshan TV’s controversial show on Monday

Supreme Court to hear petition against Sudarshan TV’s controversial show on Monday

The channel filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court on Sunday saying that it will strictly comply with all the laws while airing the remaining episodes of the UPSC series in “Bindas Bol”.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sudarshan TV has so far broadcast four episodes of special series in ‘Bindas Bol’ and has requested the Supreme Court to lift the stay on the telecast of remaining episodes.(HT File Photo)
         

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the case related to aring of a programme by Sudarshan News channel which has been in controversy. The programme “Bindas Bol” is related to Muslims entering civil services which the channel had likened to “infiltration” and “Jihad”.

During the last hearing, the top court had said that the claims made by the channel were “insidious” and it also cast aspersions on the credibility of the UPSC exams and was a great disservice to the nation.

“Here is one anchor who says one particular community is trying to infiltrate UPSC. Can anything be more insidious (than such claims). Such allegations affect the stability of the country and also cast aspersions on the credibility of the UPSC exam,” Justice DY Chandrachud, who heads the three-judge bench, had remarked on September 15, restraining the channel from telecasting the remaining episodes of the programme.

The bench will on Monday take up the petition filed by an advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan.

The channel, meanwhile, filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court on Sunday saying that it will strictly comply with all the laws while airing the remaining episodes of the UPSC series in “Bindas Bol”.

Sudarshan TV further stated in the affidavit that it will abide and comply by the programming code and directions of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting strictly.

Sudarshan TV has broadcast four episodes in the programme series “Bindas Bol” at 8:00 pm on September 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2020, and there are around six more episodes remaining to be broadcast in the programme series, the additional affidavit stated.

The channel urged the Supreme Court to lift the stay on the telecast of remaining episodes of the controversial programme.

