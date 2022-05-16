Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supreme Court to hear plea on Gyanvapi mosque row in UP tomorrow; survey ends

The court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex concluded on Monday on the third day amid tight security. 
Members of the Muslim community gather at the site during the survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex and Shringar Gauri Temple in Varanasi.(File)
Updated on May 16, 2022 01:00 PM IST
By HT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar

A Supreme Court bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, on Tuesday will hear an appeal filed against the Allahabad High Court order allowing a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi in which Hindus and Muslims claim to have worship rights. The petition was filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.

The court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex concluded on Monday on the third day amid tight security. The survey of the mosque complex, which started at 8 am, concluded at around 10:15 am.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

