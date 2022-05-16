Supreme Court to hear plea on Gyanvapi mosque row in UP tomorrow; survey ends

A Supreme Court bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, on Tuesday will hear an appeal filed against the Allahabad High Court order allowing a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi in which Hindus and Muslims claim to have worship rights. The petition was filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee.

The court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex concluded on Monday on the third day amid tight security. The survey of the mosque complex, which started at 8 am, concluded at around 10:15 am.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

