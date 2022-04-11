Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Supreme Court to hear plea on Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act
india news

Supreme Court to hear plea on Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act

The plea in Supreme Court contended that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed by both houses of Parliament in a “controversial” manner.
Several petitions challenging Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act were filed in the Supreme Court in 2014 and they are pending. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea related to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The plea contended that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed by both houses of Parliament in a “controversial” manner.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for a petitioner, that though the challenge to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, one of the key aspects of the petition, has become “infructuous” with the passage of time, there are other important issues which needed to be adjudicated upon.

“This case is regarding the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. That part may have become infructuous but there are other questions which are involved regarding the bifurcation of states. Please list it some day,” he said.

“We will see,” the bench which also comprised Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said on Friday.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh through the legislation in 2014.

RELATED STORIES

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on February 18 and 20 respectively and got the assent of the then President Pranab Mukherjee on March 1. It was published in the official gazette a day later.

Several petitions, including the one which was filed by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Reddy, challenging the bifurcation and the “controversial manner” in which the bill was cleared in Parliament were filed in the apex court in 2014 and they are pending.

The petitioners contended that the bifurcation of the state was illegal and unconstitutional.

They had questioned the Centre’s decision to pass the bill pertaining to the bifurcation of the state in Parliament despite it being rejected by the AP state assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP