Keep mediation confidential: Supreme Court tells parties in Ayodhya title suit| LIVE updates

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Friday an order on whether the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suitcase should be referred to court-appointed mediation for resolution.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will assemble at 10.30am to give the order. The other judges on the bench are justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

10:52 am IST SC directs mediation proceedings shall be completed within 8 weeks Supreme Court directs mediation proceedings shall be completed within 8 weeks, reports PTI.





10:48 am IST Both parties have been directed to maintain utmost confidentiality Both parties have been directed to maintain utmost confidentiality. There ought not to be any reporting in print or electronic of the mediation process. Court says there is no legal infirmity in referring the dispute to mediation. Mediation will be in-camera proceedings. The panel had revert to the court registry if there are any hurdles in the process to start





10:46 am IST Supreme Court says mediation proceedings should be held on-camera Supreme Court says mediation proceedings should be held on-camera. Mediation process will be held in Faizabad. It will be headed by Justice FM Kaliifullah and also comprise Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, reports news agency ANI.





10:42 am IST Justice Khaliifulah (Retd) to be the chairman, for court appointed and monitored mediation for a “permanent solution Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case: Justice Khaliifulah (Retd) to be the chairman, for court appointed and monitored mediation for a “permanent solution”, reports news agency ANI.





10:41 am IST SC’s Constitution Bench refers Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court appointed and monitored mediation Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench refers Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court appointed and monitored mediation for a “permanent solution”



