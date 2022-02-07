Supreme Court to resume physical hearing twice weekly from Feb 14 as Covid crisis eases

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to resume physical hearing from February 14 in view of an improvement in Covid-19 pandemic crisis in the national capital.

A statement issued by the secretary general of the Supreme Court said the decision was taken by the Chief Justice of India in consultation with the Committee of Judges.

The decision was taken in view of significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, and in the light of the various instructions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Delhi government and its order that was issued on February 4.

Physical hearings would be held twice a week – on Wednesday and Thursday. A hybrid mode of hearing would be held on other days as was decided last year.

The apex court is reviving the modified standard operating procedure (SOP) it had issued on October 7 last year after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had eased.

Delhi on Monday continued to show a downward trend in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 1,151 infections were recorded during the day. The national capital now has 7,885 active cases with a positivity rate of 2.62 per cent.

