Supriya Sule points out 'change' in Himanta Sarma, claims BJP rubbed off on him

Reacting to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's controversial remark against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and her over their stand on Palestine, Supriya Sule on Thursday said she was surprised to see a "change" in the leader since he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. NCP MPs Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule(PTI)

Referring to Sarma's remark in which he asked her father Sharad Pawar to send her to Palestine to fight for Hamas, she accused the BJP of being disrespectful to women and claimed the party was "rubbing off" on him.

Sharad Pawar had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on Palestine, pointing out that India always stood in support of the Palestinian cause. He also claimed Israel had encroached on Palestine's land. Reacting sharply to Pawar's remarks, Sarma said, "I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya (Sule) to Gaza to fight for Hamas."

Himanta Biswa Sarma was a Congress stalwart in northeastern states till he joined the BJP in 2015. He is often credited with bolstering the BJP in the seven north-eastern states.

Sule said she was surprised with the remark as she and Sarma shared the same Congress DNA. She said she knew the BJP was disrespectful to women but she had hopes from Sarma.

"I am surprised because Himanta Biswa Sarma has the same DNA as me, he is originally from Congress. He and I share the same Congress DNA...You know how the BJP is disrespectful towards women. But I had hopes from Himanta Biswa Sarma," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

She claimed the change in his approach towards women took place as a result of BJP rubbing off on him.

"I am surprised how this change has happened towards women and the approach, probably going into BJP is a little rubbing off on him...BJP IT cell needs to understand and hear carefully what Sharad Pawar has said. Hear his entire statement," she added.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said people don't take Himanta Biswa Sarma seriously.

"Because Palestine is connected to Muslims and Muslim hatred should be brought to India; it is the only plan they have in their minds. This war is being used as a polarisation tool in India," he added.

Addressing NCP workers on Sunday, Pawar said the entire land was of Palestine and Israel encroached. "That place, land and houses, everything was of Palestine and later Israel took over it. Israel is an outsider and the land is originally of Palestine," he added.

He was reacting to PM Modi's post on X expressing solidarity with Israel, which faced its worst terror attack on October 7.

On Wednesday, union minister Piyush Goyal called Pawar's remarks disturbing and preposterous.

"It is very disturbing when a senior leader like Sharad Pawar makes preposterous statements on India's stand on a terror attack in Israel. The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India's defence minister as well as a chief minister many times has such a casual view of issues relating to terror," he posted on X.

Over 1400 people, including women, children and foreigners, were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists who stormed an Israel city on October 7. Over 2500 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed so far in retaliatory bombardment by Israel.