From huge pandals to a pencil tip: Surat's smallest Ganesha idol steals show

Amid the grand celebration of Ganeshotsav in Gujarat, where the idols and pandals hog all the limelight, a unique creation in Surat has become the talk of the town. Artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai made a Lord Ganesha idol on the tip of a pencil, which is said to be the smallest Ganesha idol in Surat.

The creation has become a talking point during the Ganeshotsav festival. (X/ANI)

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The minuscule Ganesha idol made by Mayank Patel may seem difficult to notice, but the effort he put in is visible through the intricate detailing on the small sculpture. The interesting creation has become a talking point during the Ganeshotsav festival as it stands out to be in sharp contrast with the large idols being set up in the state for the festival.

How the idea came about

According to reports, the idea to make a Ganesha idol did not come to Mayank straight away as he started working on it. About two years ago, the Surat-based artist started experimenting with making alphabets on the tip of a pencil and later got the idea to make an idol of Lord Ganesha. Mayank revealed that it took him five days to complete the minuscule 6 mm idol. He also shared that patience was the key to bring out the intricate detailing on the tiny creation.

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{{^usCountry}} Working on the pencil tip needed a lot of patience as even a small mistake would ruin the whole creation, unlike regular sculpture-making, where the sculptor has the liberty to carve out the desired figure. Miniature work has become more fascinating as the entire idol is barely visible to the naked eye. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Working on the pencil tip needed a lot of patience as even a small mistake would ruin the whole creation, unlike regular sculpture-making, where the sculptor has the liberty to carve out the desired figure. Miniature work has become more fascinating as the entire idol is barely visible to the naked eye. {{/usCountry}}

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The pencil will also be immersed

Making the minuscule Ganesha idol was one thing, but for Mayank, the real test was yet to come. He shared that after worshipping the tiny idol, he would be submerging the entire pencil on which the idol was made in the water during the Visarjan.

As Gujarat comes alive with music and dance and large-scale celebrations across the state, Mayank's creation serves as a perfect example of devotion in the tiniest form possible.

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