Surat forest officer found with gunshot injury in car; family accuses husband

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat forest officer was found in her car with a gunshot injury in Surat district’s Kamrej taluka along with her four-year-old son on Thursday morning, police said. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Doctors have removed the bullet, and her condition continues to remain critical, a police officer said. Her son was unhurt in the incident and told investigators that he heard a loud sound moments before his mother collapsed at a location between Jhokha and Vaav in Kamrej taluka.

Police said the woman officer, Sonal Arvindbhai Solanki, 33, Range Forest Officer, Pal division, and her son were found in the car that had crashed into a tree.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) RR Sarvaiya, Kamrej, said the officer’s brothers have filed a complaint against the woman’s husband, Nikunj Krantigiri Goswami, an inspector at the regional transport office in Surat’s Pali.

Police said Goswami was missing and search teams are looking for him.

The couple married in 2020 and had been living separately for about a year, police said.

Solanki was staying with her parents in Jhokha and had accused her husband of atrocities and harassment. On November 2, she complained to the Kamrej police that her vehicle was being tracked and accused her husband of being responsible. In the same complaint, she also feared for her and her son’s safety.