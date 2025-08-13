Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Suresh Raina appears before ED for questioning in illegal betting apps probe

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 11:32 am IST

Suresh Raina is allegedly linked to the case through his endorsements, and the ED is reportedly trying to ascertain his links with an app named 1xBet.

Cricketer Suresh Raina appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to illegal betting on apps, news agency PTI reported.

Suresh Raina appeared for questioning before the ED.(Getty Images)
Suresh Raina appeared for questioning before the ED.(Getty Images)

Raina is allegedly linked to the case through his endorsements, the news agency said, adding that the probe agency is trying to ascertain his links with an app named 1xBet.

