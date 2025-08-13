Suresh Raina appears before ED for questioning in illegal betting apps probe

Cricketer Suresh Raina appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to illegal betting on apps, news agency PTI reported. Suresh Raina appeared for questioning before the ED.(Getty Images)

Raina is allegedly linked to the case through his endorsements, the news agency said, adding that the probe agency is trying to ascertain his links with an app named 1xBet.