Surge in coronavirus cases in West Bengal, tally crosses 5,000: A look at Covid-19 situation across India

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:02 IST

On Sunday, India touched a grim milestone after registering the highest single-day spike of 8,380 Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health stated. With this, the country’s coronavirus tally has jumped to 182,143 cases. Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 5,164 while 86,983 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

As states gradually prepare to unlock the lockdown, the challenge is to keep the rising the number of coronavirus cases in check. Most state governments are expected to issue their respective guidelines on ‘Unlock 1’ phase announced by the Centre which will most of the activities resume across the country from June 1.

Amid such developments, here’s taking a look at the prevailing Covid-19 situation in various states.

States with over 20,000 cases

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are struggling with a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus infections. Maharashtra on Sunday reported a total of 65,168 coronavirus cases, in Tamil Nadu the figure stands at 21,184.

As many as 2,197 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra - highest in the country, while Tamil Nadu has seen 160 fatalities. Mumbai and Chennai are the two most affected cities in the respective states.

Also read: 6,000, 7,000, 8,000 - How the final week of lockdown 4.0 saw spike in Covid-19 cases

States with over 15,000 cases

The national capital and PM Modi’s native place are two such states in the country where the Covid-19 cases have crossed the 15,000-mark.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rose to 18,549 on Sunday, 8,075 patients have recovered here while 416 died due to Covid-19. In Gujarat, the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 16,343 on Saturday. The state has seen 9,230 people recover from coronavirus while 1,007 people have died. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit district in Gujarat.

States with over 5,000 cases

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have reported more than 5,000 coronavirus cases so far. In Rajasthan, Covid-19 cases reached 8,617 on Sunday. The state has reported 193 fatalities while 5,739 patients have recovered from the infection here.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, has registered 7,891 infections till date. Three hundred and forty-three people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 4,444 have recovered.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 7,445 in Uttar Pradesh. While 4,410 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 201 have died from the infection here.

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached crossed the 5,000-mark on Sunday. There have been 5,130 Covid-19 cases and 309 deaths. As many as 1,970 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the state till date.

States with under 5,000 cases

Bihar is rapidly inching toward the 5,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in the state stand at 3,636; death toll has jumped to 20. Andhra Pradesh has seen 3,569 Covid-19 cases, 60 people have died in the state.

Situation in other states

Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Assam and Haryana are states where Covid-19 cases are under the 3,000-mark.

In Kerala, the Covid-19 tally stands at 1,208. The southern state has seen 575 coronavirus recoveries while nine people have died.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura have reported around 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Nagaland and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has reported two cases of Covid-19, Sikkim has one. Arunachal Pradesh has four Covid-19 patients and one of them has recovered.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mizoram have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.