Surge in Covid-19 cases adds to Kerala’s financial woes

Amid the high number of Covid-19 cases, frequent lockdowns and stringent regulations, signs of fatigue and weariness are visible on the tottering economy of Kerala. Whether it is the fatality rate, vaccination, tracking and testing and surveillance the state is way ahead but its daily caseload is quite high and the test positivity rate has remained in double digits for more than a month baffling experts.

Kerala is grappling with an unusual situation-- it is struggling to strike a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods. The situation is complex in some of the densely-populated districts like Malappuram where the average TPR is above15 per cent. The state is also witnessing a spate of suicides—a majority are small-time traders and farmers. Desperation is quite visible as Covid-19 cases continue to rise and many say the government’s packages are cosmetic in nature.

“My kidney and liver are intact. They are up for sale,” a street vendor put up a board recently in Thiruvananthapuram and a bus owner pasted a notice on his stationary bus that it is for sale for scrap in Kozhikode-- such scenes are not rare in Kerala these days. In the last two months the state witnessed more than 30 Covid-19 induced suicides. ‘On sale’ boards before shops are a regular sight.

Two days ago the government was forced to take a re-look at its pandemic control measures as cases went up manifold and the Centre also started demanding answers. But these measures aggravated the crisis rather than solving it, the ground situation shows.

“How long do we have to suffer like this?” This is the most heard question in markets, tourist spots and other places. And nobody has any answer to offer. According to new regulations, shoppers and employees at shops and malls will have to show their Covid-19 certificates and many agitated traders have threatened to close down their establishments. “We can’t remain lax now. We have taken strict measures in view of a possible third wave,” said state health minister Veena Geroge justifying the recent regulations.

“We expected a soothing balm from the government but we got brickbats. Many traders have committed suicide. If the situation remains like this you can count on more suicides,” said merchants’ association leader T Nasaruddin blaming the government. “The government is not pragmatic in its approach. It goes by the advice tendered by bureaucrats. Its ears are not on the ground,” said opposition leader V D Satheesan criticising the government’s knee-jerk reactions.

On Saturday, the state recorded another spike reporting 20,367 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 13.35% after 1,51,523 samples were tested, according to the data released by the health ministry. It also reported 139 deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 17,654. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 38,628 cases-- the state’s share is more than 60%. And the countrywide TPR is 2.21 per cent. Out of 4,12, 153 active cases the state’s share is 1,78, 166. “Going by the case trajectory it will take two more weeks for cases to subside in the state,” said a medical expert.