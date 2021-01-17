IND USA
Surgical strikes in Pak gave public confidence borders are safe under Modi led-BJP govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said a determined government had responded fiercely to the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Kashmir between 2014 and 2019.
PTI, Belagavi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of the Ethanol projects of M/S Kedarnath Sugar and Agro products at Karakalmatti village in Bagalkot on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The surgical strikes carried out by India inside Pakistan after the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama had given public the confidence that the nation's borders are safe under the Narendra Modi led BJP government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

A determined government had responded fiercely to the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Kashmir between 2014 and 2019, he said. "The BJP government carried out surgical strikes inside Pakistan twice and eliminated terrorists there," Shah said.

These strikes gave confidence to the public that the nation's borders are safe because Modi is the Prime Minister and the country is ruled by the BJP, he said, speaking at the Janasevak Samavesha, a public meeting to greet BJP backed candidates who won the recent Panchayat polls in Karnataka.

Out of a total of 5,470 villages, party backed candidates won in 3,142 villages, he said. Referring to the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, launched nationwide on Saturday, he said both vaccines are safe and the exercise was being monitored personally by the Prime Minister himself.

