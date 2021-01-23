Survey estimates 73 snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh
A survey to assess the population of snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh has found that there are an estimated 73 big cats in the Himalayan state, Forest minister Rakesh Pathania said.
Snow leopards live in several Himalayan states of India but a scientific estimate of their population has never been made before anywhere in the country because the animal lives in remote, high-altitude regions and is elusive by nature.
In Himachal Pradesh, the survey to assess the population of snow leopards was held by the state wildlife wing in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation Mysore following the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India protocols set by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
A similar assessment is underway in several other states and UTs, including Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, with Himachal Pradesh now becoming the first state to complete it.
Pathania said that the first of its kind assessment revealed that snow leopard density in the state ranges from 0.08 to 0.37 individuals per 100 square kilometres, with the trans-Himalayan regions of Spiti, Pin valley and upper Kinnaur recording the highest densities of both the predator and its prey (mainly ibex and blue sheep).
The minister said the study covered the entire potential snow leopard habitat of Himachal Pradesh -- an area of 26,112 square kilometers -- utilising a stratified sampling design.
Camera trapping surveys were conducted at 10 sites to representatively sample all the strata i.e. high, low and unknown, Pathania said.
The camera trap deployment over the mountainous terrains was led by a team of eight young persons from Kibber village, he added.
More than 70 frontline staff of the forest department was trained in this technique as part of the project, Pathania further said.
Snow leopards were detected at all the 10 sites -- Bhaga, Chandra, Bharmour, Kullu, Miyar, Pin, Baspa, Tabo, Hangrang and Spiti -- suggesting that the animal was found in the entire snow leopard habitat in Himachal Pradesh either as resident individuals of a population or as dispersing individuals navigating through these connecting habitats, he said.
The minister said it is the first scientifically robust estimate of snow leopard and its prey for the state.
“Another revelation from the study is that a bulk of snow leopard occurrence is outside the protected areas, reiterating the fact that local communities are the strongest allies for conservation in snow leopard landscapes,” he said.
“The assessment will serve as a robust baseline for the wildlife wing for long-term monitoring of the snow leopard landscape,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Survey estimates 73 snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parakram Diwas: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Mallya appeals to Home Secretary Patel for another route to stay in the UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence
Five held in Kerala for killing leopard and eating its meat
- Shocked forest officials said killing of wild animals such as leopard does occur but this was the first time that they heard that its meat was consumed by humans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal today: Check traffic advisory here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 killed in illegal Meghalaya coal mine, case filed against employer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Congress president’s term could end in 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian intel spots Chinese spies along LAC, cautions army to stay alert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress wants JPC to probe Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chat transcripts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India records 14,256 fresh cases, 152 fatalities in the last 24 hours
Follow my father’s ideology... he’d never, ever give up on idea of India: Mufti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox