Survey reveals over 50% urban Indians maintain social distancing even at home, sleep and eat separately

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:32 IST

As the number of coronavirus cases in India near the 50,000 mark, a survey has found that nearly 90% of Indians have taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously and have strictly adhered to the social distancing norms.

While the recent incidents of long queues outside liquor stores would suggest otherwise, a recent survey has found that “a large majority of urban Indians (90%) are practising social distancing (i.e. keeping six feet apart from other people) by avoiding crowded areas, either always or frequently” amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The survey factored-in data between April 20th - 26th from an analysis across 10 markets in urban India. It was conducted by a global public opinion and data company, YouGov, in collaboration with experts at the Institute of Global Health Innovation (IGHI) at Imperial College London

According to the analysis, 87% of Indians admitted to having always or frequently avoided coming in contact with symptomatic people or those who they think might have been exposed to Covid-19. 74% of urban Indians claimed they always or frequently refrained from going to shops amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

The survey also revealed that many people took distancing measures even at their home. 56% of those who were surveyed frequently started eating separately at home and slept in different bedrooms (56%).

Also read: ‘What will happen after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt

Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with over 3 million people infected by the deadly contagion. More than 2.5 lakh people have died due to Covid-19 across the globe while more than one million patients have recovered from the disease.

The United States, Spain, Italy, France, the UK are some of the top affected countries in the world.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 49,000-mark on Wednesday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 33,514 active coronavirus cases in the country, 14,182 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,694 people have died from the deadly contagion.