India’s ‘active’ Covid-19 cases rise to 33,514, among top 10 in world

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:49 IST

Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with over 3 million people infected by the deadly contagion. More than 2.5 lakh people have died due to Covid-19 across the globe while over one million patients have recovered from the disease.

The United States, Spain, Italy, France, the UK are some of the top affected countries in the world. However, when it comes to the ‘active’ number of coronavirus cases, India stands at the 10th spot on the global tally with 33,514 active coronavirus cases.

Active Covid-19 cases are the number of total coronavirus cases after deducting the recovered/discharged patients and number of fatalities.

According to global data tracker Worldometer, the United States has the most active cases of coronavirus in the world with 964,734 people infected. Spain, Italy, France, Russia, Turkey, the UK, Brazil and Peru are countries with the highest incidence of Covid-19 active cases globally.

Germany, Iran and Canada are the countries that have more coronavirus total cases than India but fewer active cases. Germany has reported 167,007 total cases of which, 24,914 are active cases. Nearly 7,000 have died from the virus in Germany.

In Iran, the total number of Covid-19 cases is at 99,970, of which 13,155 are active. Over 60,000 have contracted the Covid-19 in Canada of which 31,010 are classified as active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 49,000-mark on Wednesday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 33,514 active coronavirus cases in the country, 14,182 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,694 people have died from the deadly contagion.