India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694

Updated: May 06, 2020 09:45 IST

With 2958 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 126 deaths, India’s tally crossed the 49,000-mark, according to Union health ministry’s data on Wednesday morning.

According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard at 8am, there are 33,514 active cases of Covid-19 and 1,694 fatalities across the country.

The recovery rate of coronavirus disease cases in the country went up to 28.71% from 27.41% a day earlier. There are 14,182 people who have been cured or discharged, the health ministry data showed.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary with the health ministry, had said during the routine press briefing held on Covid-19 on Tuesday that the doubling rate of the respiratory disease had improved from 3.4 days before the lockdown to 12 days now.

The nationwide lockdown was first clamped on March 25, which has been extended twice, and the third phase will end on May 17.

“Lockdown has yielded very positive results, doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now. At the same time, it is important that we sustain the momentum,” said Agarwal.

He said it was important to trace every contact of infected people.

“Conducting surveillance for SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and ILI (Influenza-like illness) symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise yields very valuable data and guides further action,” Agarwal said.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said on Tuesday that India had managed to keep a check on coronavirus pandemic by not letting it slip into the community transmissions phase.

Globally, more than 3.6 million have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, which causes the disease, and 257,207 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins Covid-19 tracker.