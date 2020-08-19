e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’

Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing into the Patna FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
File photo: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)
         

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to have the CBI continue to probe the death case. Bihar BJP MLA and Rajput’s relative Niraj Singh Babloo said that the family is certain that the late actor will get justice.

“Our family thanks the Supreme Court and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice,” Babloo said.

Rajput’s father KK Singh’s lawyer described it as the victory for the entire family.

 Also read: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

“The SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct,” Vikas Singh, KK Singh’s lawyer said. He hoped that the justice will be pronounced very soon. “The family is very happy with the verdict,” the lawyer added.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing into the Patna FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the CBI will, therefore, continue with the probe.

The top court refused to accept actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transfering the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

 

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday held that the contents as disclosed by Patna FIR do indicate that even Mumbai Police has jurisdiction. The Court has further directed that if any new case is filed in the ongoing case, the CBI will be competent to probe the matter.

“The FIR registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order,” the Court announced.

In July, Rajput’s father had registered an FIR with Patna Police against Chakraborty and others, calling them responsible for abetment of his son’s death. The thirty-four-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police said Rajput died by suicide.

tags
top news
Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In