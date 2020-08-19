Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:47 IST

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to have the CBI continue to probe the death case. Bihar BJP MLA and Rajput’s relative Niraj Singh Babloo said that the family is certain that the late actor will get justice.

“Our family thanks the Supreme Court and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice,” Babloo said.

Rajput’s father KK Singh’s lawyer described it as the victory for the entire family.

“The SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct,” Vikas Singh, KK Singh’s lawyer said. He hoped that the justice will be pronounced very soon. “The family is very happy with the verdict,” the lawyer added.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing into the Patna FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the CBI will, therefore, continue with the probe.

The top court refused to accept actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transfering the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday held that the contents as disclosed by Patna FIR do indicate that even Mumbai Police has jurisdiction. The Court has further directed that if any new case is filed in the ongoing case, the CBI will be competent to probe the matter.

“The FIR registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order,” the Court announced.

In July, Rajput’s father had registered an FIR with Patna Police against Chakraborty and others, calling them responsible for abetment of his son’s death. The thirty-four-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police said Rajput died by suicide.