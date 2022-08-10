Sushil Kumar Modi is right. BJP doesn’t backstab anyone: Fadnavis on JDU charge

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday countered Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United accusations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to break his party, saying he agreed with former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi that the BJP never backstabbed its partners.

Whatever Sushil Kumar Modi said is true, said Fadnavis at an event on Thane on Wednesday.

Fadnavis recalled that Nitish Kumar was appointed Bihar chief minister after the 2020 assembly elections despite its larger numbers; BJP won 74 seats as compared to the JDU’s 43. “However, we still made him the CM,” he said.

“We might have lost in Bihar today, however we will be back in power soon,” said Fadnavis as Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister for the eighth time with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy.

Fadnavis then drew parallels between the situation in Bihar and Maharashtra to mount an attack on th Opposition.

“In Maharashtra also, Shiv Sena stabbed us, but now the real Shiv Sena is with us. Sharad Pawar’s sorrow is different and we all know what it is. When he changed the party, there were no defection laws, however, today there are laws, so we have to fight a legal battle. Our chief minister is fighting the legal battle,” he added, a reference to Sharad Pawar co-founding the Nationalist Congress Party after his expulsion from the Congress in 1999.

