Sushil Kumar's arms license suspended, says Delhi Police
india news

Sushil Kumar's arms license suspended, says Delhi Police

The crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday, in a bid to investigate his hideouts, took the 38-year-old wrestler to Haridwar, where he had allegedly fled to after committing the murder.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Sushil Kumar was arrested in connection with a murder case last month.(HT file photo)

The arms license of Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who was arrested in connection with the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, has been suspended, news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police on Tuesday. The procedure to cancel the licence permanently has also been initiated, police added.

Meanwhile, the crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday, in a bid to investigate his hideouts, took the 38-year-old wrestler to Haridwar, where he had allegedly fled to after committing the murder. Earlier, Kumar and his associate Ajay were taken to Bathinda and Chandigarh to ascertain the sequence of events following the incident.

The 23-year-old Dhankar died following a brawl with Kumar and his associates at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4. Two of Dhankar's friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were also assaulted by the two-time Olympic wrestler, police said after making the arrest on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka area.

A video of the incident had also surfaced on social media, in which Kumar and his associates were seen attacking a man who was lying on the floor with sticks.

Nine people, including Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident and four others, also believed to be involved, are absconding, police said.

According to police, Kumar crossed the borders of seven states and Union territories in a span of 18 days and constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to evade arrest. Several teams, including those from the crime branch and the special cell, conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab to find the other accused, news agency PTI reported.

Topics
sushil kumar delhi police
