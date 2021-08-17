Sushmita Dev says no compromise on ideology, joined TMC 'unconditionally'

Sushmita Dev, who resigned from the Congress and moved on to the Trinamool Congress on Monday, said there was no question of compromising on ideology and hence, speculation about switching loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were incorrect.

She added her joining the Trinamool Congress was “unconditional” and she would take any responsibility given to her by party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also read | Sushmita Dev’s resignation hasn’t come as surprise to Assam Congress

Dev was a former Congress MP from Assam and was heading the women's wing of the Congress at the moment. She was welcomed into the TMC by senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata on Monday, a day after she sent her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. While she did not offer any reason for her leaving the grand old party, Dev is said to have written that she was beginning a "new chapter in my life of public service".

"I don't think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC… My joining the TMC is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee,” Dev said at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Also read | 'Congress moves on with eyes wide shut', says Sibal after Sushmita Dev resigns

“When the news of my resignation (from Congress) became public, many people were speculating that I will probably move to the BJP. That's when I said the speculations were entirely incorrect,” she added.

(With agency inputs)