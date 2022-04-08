Suspect in drugs haul case tried to snatch rifle and escape, shot: Assam Police

SILCHAR: A 30-year-old man arrested along with three others on charges of drug trafficking was shot at by the Assam Police when he tried to snatch a police officer’s rifle and escape. Jakir Hussain received multiple injuries on the lower part of his body and is being treated at the Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH), police said on Friday.

The four were arrested by the Karimganj district police in the district’s Rama Krishnanagar area at about 11pm on Thursday after a search of their sports utility vehicle, a Tata Sumo, led the police team to discover over 2kg of heroin hidden in four secret compartments of the vehicle.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma complimented the police for the seizure, describing the police action as another “breakthrough” in Assam’s drive against drugs.

According to the Karimgang superintendent of police Padmanabh Baruah, police arrested the four men on suspicion of peddling drugs after a day-long operation led by the district’s additional SP.

“They stopped a Tata Sumo in Ishancherra under Ramakrishnanagar police station where the drugs were found... There were secret chambers built under the seat and near the engine. 175 soap cases containing 2.275kg of heroin were found. The market value of the seized contraband is about Rs. 18 crore,” SP said.

During their interrogation, one of the four, Jakir Hussain, claimed that another consignment of drugs was concealed at the Kalinagar tea estate and offered to lead the police to the location.

The other three men, who were identified as Nurul Islam, 30, Sahid Ahmed, 22, and Hussain Ahmed Khan, 47, residents of Karimganj district, did not accompany this team.

“After reaching there, Jakir attacked a constable and tried to snatch his rifle and also attempted to flee. Police warned him and a bullet was shot in the air, but Jakir did not stop. Later, he was shot at the lower portion of his body causing injuries. He was sent to a local hospital which referred him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital,” Baruah said.

Assam director general of police (DGP), Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta tweeted that the consignment of drugs was coming from Mizoram. “Assam Police continues to cause huge losses to the drug cartels, every single day,” he said.