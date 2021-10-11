Suspected KLNA militants killed in Manipur gunfight: Army

Four suspected members of the insurgent group Kuki National Liberation Army (KLNA) were killed during an encounter with the security forces, in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The encounter occurred near Hingojang village when the Assam Rifles and Indian Army’s 3 Corps were conducting a joint cordon and search operation, said an official. “SecurityForces of @official_dgar under @SpearCorps launched an joint operation on 09 Oct in Hingojang,#Manipur. Area cordoned & firefight started in the morning of 10 Oct. Four insurgents neutralised. Operation in progress,” PRO Defence, Imphal, said in a Twitter post.

A police team from Maphou Dam have reportedly rushed to the site where the operation is going on, people familiar with the development said.