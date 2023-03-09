Suspected ‘spy’ pigeon with fitted devices on leg caught in Odisha, probe on

A pigeon with devices fitted on its leg which appear to be a camera and a microchip was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Wednesday. Reportedly, there was also a text written in an unknown language on the wings of the bird. The police are suspecting that the bird was being used for spying. Suspected ‘spy’ pigeon with fitted devices on leg caught in Odisha(ANI)

According to the police, some fishermen found the pigeon sitting on their trawler while fishing in the sea a few days ago. The bird has been captured and handed over to the Marine police.

“We will produce the pigeon with all the material before a cyber expert to find out the truth,” Paradip ASP, Nimai Charan Sethi told news agency ANI.

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR said that they will also “seek the help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs,” reported PTI. “Experts’ help will also be sought to find out what is written,” he added.

Meanwhile, an employee of the fishing trawler - Pitambar Behera - told PTI that the pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast from Konark around 10 days back.

“Suddenly I noticed that some instruments were attached to the bird’s legs. I also found that something is written on its wings. I could understand it as it was not Odia,” Behera said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

