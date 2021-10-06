Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Suspected Taliban fighters attack gurdwara in Kabul
india news

Suspected Taliban fighters attack gurdwara in Kabul

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (REUTERSJS)
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi Suspected Taliban fighters entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan, the main Sikh shrine in the Afghanistan capital, on Tuesday and damaged CCTV cameras and broke several locks, according to members of the Afghan Sikh minority.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, head of the Indian World Forum, who has played a role in facilitating the evacuation of members of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities, tweeted that armed men had entered the gurdwara and “vandalised” it.

A member of the Afghan Sikh minority, Sardar Govind Singh, said in a video posted on social media that the armed men had damaged most of the CCTV cameras at the gurdwara and broken open several locked doors.

Several posts on social media said the armed men who entered the gurdwara were believed to be Taliban members.

There was no official word from the Indian side on the incident.

Soon after the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15, hundreds of members of the Sikh and Hindu minorities had taken refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Taliban commanders had visited the gurdwara soon after the takeover of the country and assured Sikh leaders about the safety of members of the community.

RELATED STORIES

Nearly 240 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were, however, barred from entering Kabul airport to board the last military evacuation flight from the Afghan capital.

The Indian government has said it will take all steps to facilitate the evacuation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who want to leave Afghanistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ex-Bahrain cop held for drug trafficking from Kerala

Karnataka to set up sub-panel to look into Datta Peeta issue

23-yr-old woman set ablaze for resisting rape in Yadgir, dies; 1 held

Karnataka govt plans ‘technology schools’, aim to build talent pool in other parts of state
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP