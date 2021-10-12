Suspected terrorist held in Delhi, AK-47 rifle seized

A Pakistani national suspected to be a terrorist sponsored by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services intelligence has been arrested in Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Firearms and ammunition, including an AK-47 assault rifle, have been recovered from him and he has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act, and Arms Act.

Deputy police commissioner (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the arrested foreigner Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali was living in Delhi as an Indian national named Ali Ahmed Noori. He added his team recently received inputs about the Pakistani national, who lived in east Delhi impersonating an Indian citizen. The alleged terrorist was traced to Laxmi Nagar and arrested, said Kushwah.

“The suspect obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents. His interrogation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and several other arms and ammunition,” he said. He added he is not associated with any terror outfit.

Special cell sleuths were interrogating Ashraf to ascertain his purpose of visiting India, adopting the Indian identity and why he was possessing sophisticated arms and ammunition. They were also trying to know the source through which he procured the weapons. Further investigation into the case is on, police said.

