Suspected thief beaten to death by villagers, two aides injured in Uttar Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 22, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Suspected thief beaten to death by villagers in Uttar Pradesh, while his two accomplices were critically injured. All three had previous criminal records.

A suspected thief was beaten to death by villagers, while his two accomplices were critically injured in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.

The incident came to fore after a video purportedly showing villagers wielding logs of wood and attacking the men was shared on social media platforms (Getty Images)
The incident came to fore after a video purportedly showing villagers wielding logs of wood and attacking the men was shared on social media platforms

The incident took place when the three men barged into the house of Loukiya village’s gram pradhan, Akhilesh Kumar, but were caught by the villagers and assaulted, said an official. Providing details, Sitapur superintendent of police Chakresh Mishra said, “The three men tried to forcibly enter into the house of the village gram pradhan but were caught and thrashed”. This incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Rampur Mathura police station.

All three men have a criminal record and cases registered against them, the SP said.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Bhondu. According to police, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the district hospital. The remaining two were identified as Ankit and Ashish, both of whom sustained serious injuries, said the police.

The incident came to fore after a video purportedly showing villagers wielding logs of wood and attacking the men was shared on social media platforms.

Following the attack, the villagers took the three men to a nearby community health centre (CHC) for medical attention, said the official.

SP Mishra said, “An FIR has been registered under Section 459 (grievous hurt caused whilst committing lurking house tres­pass or house-breaking) of the IPC based on the gram pradhan’s complaint. Additionally, an FIR will be filed against the villagers for the assault.”

